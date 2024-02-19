'Illegal factories operating in Bengaluru': BJP demands action after perfume factory fire

Bengaluru: A police case to probe a fire incident in a perfume factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru which claimed three lives triggered a discussion in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday about illegal factories in residential areas of the city.

Invoking the fire incident, which also left five persons injured, the opposition BJP alleged in the Assembly that illegal factories were operating in residential areas in the city posing risk to residents.

According to police in the district headquarters town of Ramanagara --about 50 km from Bengaluru -- the factory was engulfed in flames in Sunday's incident sparking loud explosions which rattled the neighbourhood.