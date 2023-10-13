Illegal poachers open fire at forest dept personnel in Karnataka

Rajashekhar (25) and Dhanu (25), among two others are the accused who opened fire at the forest staff. Both have been arrested. The other two accused are absconding.

The accused were hunting wild animals in Banavara forest range when the forest department staff chased them for up to six km. One among the four persons who were seated in a jeep at Kanagal village main road, opened fire at the forest department staff, leaving Prakash and Vikas injured.

The jeep comprising the accused met with an accident and overturned after hitting a tree near Mulluru Basaveshwara temple. All the four escaped from the spot.

Two of them were arrested by the forest department personnel on Thursday morning, the police said.

A case has been registered.