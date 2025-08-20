Internal reservation: Siddaramaiah meted out injustice to most poor among Scheduled Castes: Bommai

<p>New Delhi: Slamming the Congress ruled Karnataka Government decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said it was a great injustice to deprived class among the Scheduled Caste.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah headed Cabinet decision to drop 1% reservation to nomadic castes (the most disadvantaged) and 1% reservation given to Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra, is nothing but injustice meted out to these communities. These communities are the most poor among SC, Bommai said.</p><p>Bommai, who addressed the media along with other BJP MPs including Chitradurga Lok Sabha member Govind Karjol and Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Brijesh Chowta, said that the state government deprived the reservation benefits to most backward among the SC instead of helping them, he said.</p>.Bommai urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to start Gadag–Yelavigi railway project at earliest.<p>Alleging the state government violated the Supreme Court earlier order while giving internal reservation among the Scheduled Caste, he said the state cabinet also did not take into account recommendations made by a one-man commission headed by retired judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.</p><p>Though the Commission has suggested making five categories while giving internal reservation, the state government brought it down to three, he said.</p><p>“Disadvantaged communities such as nomadic castes, Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra communities have been clubbed with better off communities. This is great injustice meted out to the poorest among the poor in the SC”, Bommai said.</p>