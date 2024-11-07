It's a false case, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after Lokayukta inquiry

<p>Mysuru: Lokayukta probing the MUDA sites allotment case is not a black mark until it is proved in the court, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>“It is just an allegation. We will answer about the allegations to the Lokayukta Police, during the investigation, and to the court,” he said, in response to the BJP leaders’ statements about the inquiry he faced at the Lokayukta office in the city on Wednesday.</p>.<p>He was speaking to media persons, after a two-hour-long Lokayukta Police inquiry, near the Government Guest House.</p>.Siddaramaiah's appearance for Lokayukta 'match-fixing', hand over MUDA case to CBI for probing: BJP .<p>Siddaramaiah said, “It is a false case. Lokayukta Police have inquired. I have told them the truth. I have answered all their questions. They have read out my statements, which they recorded, in written format. They have not asked me to come for an inquiry again. The Lokayukta will continue the inquiry.”</p>.<p>When asked if he submitted any document to the Lokayukta, he said, “Why will I have documents when I have no role in it?” </p>.<p>When asked what he felt about the first Lokayukta inquiry he faced and how he would face it, Siddaramaiah said, “When there are false allegations, we have to face them. Our lawyers will handle it”.</p>.<p>When asked about RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna’s appeal to the High Court, to hand over the case to the CBI, he said, “We will fight it in the High Court.”</p>