Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

It's a false case, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after Lokayukta inquiry

When asked if he submitted any document to the Lokayukta, he said, “Why will I have documents when I have no role in it?”
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 01:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 01:13 IST
Karnataka NewsCM Siddaramaiahmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us