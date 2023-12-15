J P Nadda condemns 'shameful' assault on tribal woman in Karnataka, constitutes fact-finding team

“Such heinous crimes, especially against women, are happening at regulary ever since Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This also exposes Congress' irresponsible behaviour in tackling such crimes,” BJP communication read.

On December 11, a tribal woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole in Vantamuri village of Belagavi. The woman's son had eloped with a girl who was about to get engaged with someone else. This was the reason for the brutal assault on her, as per the police.

Eight people have been arrested till now. The cops are looking for as many suspects who are allegedly involved in the case.