Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Jai Kisan traders seek nod to resume operations

We will go to jail if needed, say farmers; DC urges legal compliance
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 16:26 IST
Karnakata

Follow us on :

Follow Us