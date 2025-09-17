Jai Kisan traders seek nod to resume operations

<p>Belagavi: Traders from the Jai Kisan Wholesale Vegetable Market, which was recently shut down following the cancellation of its trading license by the Agricultural Marketing Department, met Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan on Wednesday, requesting permission to resume trading. However, the DC firmly advised them to comply with legal procedures and refrain from violating existing regulations.</p><p>Farmers and traders gathered at the market premises across the national highway and expressed their frustration over the suspension of operations. Many farmers said they preferred selling at the private market, citing high transport costs and poor buyer turnout at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard. They claimed that most APMCs across the state do not have dedicated vegetable markets, making the private setup more viable for perishable goods.</p><p><strong>Vegetables rot</strong></p><p>During the gathering, farmers displayed vegetables that had started rotting, alleging that their produce had been lying unsold for three days due to the closure. They also criticised the police presence in the area, saying they were being restricted from freely moving around the market.</p><p>Responding to these concerns, DC Mohammad Roshan clarified that traders were not barred from visiting their shops, but actual trade was prohibited since the market’s license had been revoked. “You may access your premises, but trading cannot be permitted without a valid license. The law must be respected,” he told traders.</p><p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase, who also visited the market, stated that police deployment was to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents. “Traders and farmers are free to move, but they must follow legal procedures,” he said.</p><p><strong>Administration open to legal solutions</strong></p><p>Speaking to reporters, DC Roshan said the administration is open to exploring legal solutions and would soon hold discussions with office-bearers of the Jai Kisan market. “We have no objection if they approach the court for legal remedy. We have heard the grievances of the farmers too,” he added.</p><p>Trader Diwakar Patil alleged that the license cancellation was abrupt and politically motivated. </p><p>“We were not even issued proper notices. This private market had a 10-year license, yet it was revoked within three years, clearly to benefit certain vested interests. We will be approaching the court,” he said.</p><p><strong>‘Jail Bharo’ agitation</strong></p><p>Several farmers echoed concerns, stating that trading at the APMC was not viable due to the lack of buyers and increasing transportation costs. “Jai Kisan market was strategically located on the highway and was accessible not only to farmers from Belagavi but also from neighbouring districts. If needed, we are prepared for a ‘jail bharo’ agitation,” one farmer said.</p><p>The farmers also accused a section of self-proclaimed farmer leaders of colluding with vested interests to shut down the market. </p><p>“These are the same forces responsible for the closure of the market in Sankeshwar. Now they are targeting Jai Kisan,” a farmer alleged.</p>