<p>Are you the boss in the office or in a decision-making position? If you are the head of a unit in an organisation, you would have realised that it is not easy handling people – your colleagues, customers, and superiors. There are two words which can make your job successful – ‘know’ and ‘no’. If you implement these two keywords in your job situation, you would be assured of some success.</p>.<p>You have to learn to say ‘no’. It is much easier saying ‘yes’. Application of thought is not required for saying ‘yes’ to someone’s request or demand. If you say yes to people without resistance, the matter ends there. Once you have immediately acceded, you don’t have to say anything else. But when you say ‘no’, you may have to give convincing reasons for saying ‘no’. When you are saying ‘no’ to a person, you know you are disappointing him, annoying him, even antagonising him. So you hesitate to say ‘no’.</p>.<p>Even if the request or demand warrants a ‘no’, many end up saying ‘yes’. </p>.<p>How to deal with this situation? If you are in doubt, neither say ‘yes’ nor ‘no’ at once. Keep your decision in abeyance. Then take your time. Mull over what the request is, what the demand is. Then make up your mind. If it is a ‘no’, say ‘no’ with firmness. And give your reasons for saying no, if asked.</p>.<p>Ultimately it will be appreciated, if not by the concerned person, then by all others. </p>.<p>But for saying ‘no’, you must ‘know’. You got to know the rules and regulations. You got to know your job, the instructions. Only if you have proper job knowledge can you say ‘no’ with confidence. You should be perceived as a person who knows why he says ‘no’. The person who has little knowledge ends up saying yes when he should actually say no. </p>.<p>When you ‘know’, you take the right decision. If you are in a decision-making position, you will have to say yes or no. People with negative attitudes will say no when they should say yes. But what can be more hurtful is saying ‘yes’ when it should be ‘no’. Most probably you say yes when you don’t know. If you ‘know’, you can say ‘no’. This dictum applies in all spheres of life. Know your mind to say ‘no’.</p>