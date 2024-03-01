‘Jai Maharashtra Chowk' board removed by civic officials in Belagavi's Angol amid angry stir by locals

Activists contended that they had given representations to the BCC two months ago for implementing the state language policy and ensure all boards were in Kannada language, but it has not responded on expected lines.

The area saw day-long protests in the premises and the protesters had warned that they will themselves remove the board if the civic body officials did not take necessary action. They did not also heed to assurance by Commissioner P N Lokesh that they were taking action against boards violating state language policy.

Tense situation was witnessed at Bhandur Galli, Angol when personnel of the Belagavi City Corporation went to remove the board. Local Marathi speaking people took exception to it and at first tried to prevent the personnel from removing the board.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said the board has come to his notice and BCC personnel had been directed to remove it. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incidents and board would be removed under police security.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rohan Jagadeesh informed that the board has been removed under police security and situation was under control. Police personnel will continue to be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.