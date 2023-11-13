JD(S) supremo Gowda asks BJP K'taka chief Vijayendra to fight LS poll together without any confusion

Vijayendra called on Deve Gowda, and former Chief Ministers S M Krishna and Basavaraj Bommai at their residence as part of his courtesy meetings.

The 47-year-old younger son of veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was appointed to the post on November 10, and he would formally take over on November 15.

Vijayendra, who met Gowda at his Padmanabha Nagar residence, touched his feet and sought blessings, and offered a shawl, garland and a bouquet of flowers.