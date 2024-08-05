Union minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Karnataka Congress government of auctioning police stations

Hubballi: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state of putting the police stations on auction and that the highest bidding police inspectors and sub-inspectors are being given the plum postings.
Speaking to reporters here, Joshi said, "The state government has put police stations on auction. Earlier, it was open bidding. Now, it is being done online. Highest bidder will be transferred to the post and police station of his choice. The officer, who would pay an astronomical sum for the plum posting, would start extorting people to recover his money."
"In Yadgir SI Parashuram's case, the Congress MLA and his son threatened the Dalit officer of transferring him if did not pay the money, running into lakhs. Unable to cope with the pressure and threat, the officer died. The sudden death of the officer is shrouded in mystery," the Union minister alleged.
Demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation for his alleged involvement in Valmiki ST corporation fund embezzlement and MUDA site allotment scams, Joshi said, "Allegations are rife that the scam money has reached the Congress high command. Now, the onus is on Siddaramaiah to prove the allegations are false. He should step down as CM and face the investigation," Joshi said.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:50 IST