Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal to visit Karnataka on November 7 to meet farmers protesting Waqf notices

He is also likely to meet others, including a host of Karnataka BJP leaders, who have launched a stir over the issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 08:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 08:36 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaJPCfarmersWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us