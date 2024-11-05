JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal to visit Karnataka on November 7 to meet farmers protesting Waqf notices

<p>New Delhi: The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/waqf">Waqf</a> (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, will visit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> on Thursday to meet farmers protesting against notices, now withdrawn, served to some of them for allegedly encroaching on Waqf properties.</p>.<p>He is also likely to meet others, including a host of Karnataka BJP leaders, who have launched a stir over the issue.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Tuesday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is also a member of the committee, said, "Chairman of JPC on Waqf has kindly consented to my request to visit Hubli and Bijapur on November 7 to interact with farmers affected by the Waqf's predatory action." </p>.<p>Pal, a BJP MP, will interact with farmer organisations and mutts and petitions given to him will be placed before the JPC, according to Surya.</p>.<p>Facing criticism, the Congress-led Karnataka government ordered the withdrawal of the notices, blaming them on a gazette error.</p>.<p>The BJP has claimed that it is part of the Congress' vote bank politics.</p>.<p>Opposition members of the committee have been vocal in their criticism of Pal's functioning, alleging that he has been taking unilateral decisions and bulldozing proceedings.</p>.<p>The committee will be visiting five state capitals -- Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Lucknow -- from November 9 to 14 to hear the views of different stakeholders. </p>