Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

One held for illegal trafficking of cattle in Dakshina Kannada

A case has been registered at the Dharmasthala police station.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 12:59 IST

Follow Us

One person was arrested in connection with the illegal transportation of cattle at the Charmady check post in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the pick-up vehicle transporting the cattle was arrested while the main accused managed to escape from the spot, they said.

The vehicle was confiscated and three cattle inside were rescued in the operation. The arrested have been identified as Padmesh (41) of Moodigere. The main accused Hamid, a resident of Salethur, gave a slip to the police.

The vehicle, which arrived at high speed near the check post on Monday, was stopped by the police. During checking, three cattle were found in the vehicle without required permit. When questioned, the accused admitted that the cattle was being taken for slaughter, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Dharmasthala police station.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 August 2023, 12:59 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDakshina Kannada

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT