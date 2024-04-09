JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Kalaburagi-Yeshwantpur special train to clear Ugadi rush

Train number 06506 will depart from Kalaburagi at 1 pm on Tuesday and reach Yeshwantpur at 11 pm the same day.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 21:16 IST

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train from Kalaburagi to Yeshwantpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ugadi. 

Train number 06506 will depart from Kalaburagi at 1 pm on Tuesday and reach Yeshwantpur at 11 pm the same day. 

The train will halt at Shahabad, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantrayalam Road, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka. It will have 18 coaches, including eight of the general sleeper class. 

(Published 08 April 2024, 21:16 IST)
Karnataka NewsUgadiKalaburagiYeshwantpur

