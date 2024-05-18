Kalyana K'taka, old Mysuru region receive copious rains

Heavy rains continued to lash Kalyana Karnataka districts and the old Mysuru region on Friday. Several parts of Mumbai Karnataka, Malnad and coastal regions also received intermittent rains during the day.
Koppal and Raichur districts have received sharp rains since Thursday evening. Two villages in Raichur district were cut off following heavy overnight rains.
While a road connecting to B Yadlapur in the taluk was swept away, an overflowing stream cut off the road link to Gurjapur.
The premises of Hazarat Syed Shams Alam Hussaini dargah and Ambedkar residential school were inundated with rain water. Vehicular movement to Hyderabad was hit after the showers left a rail underbridge flooded. Raichur city recorded 59 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday). Gillesugur in the taluk saw 85.5 mm of rain.
Many parts of Koppal district, including the district headquarter, continued to witness intermittent rain. The rains in the past few days have brought the temperature down by a few notches.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of the old Mysuru region on Friday. Parts of Chamarajanagar district, including Gundlupet taluk and Yelandur, witnessed downpour for over two hours in the evening.
Napoklu and Virajpet in Kodagu, Channarayapatna, Holenarsipur and Arakalgud in Hassan district and Mysuru city also experienced copious rains.
Heavy rain forecast for Ooty
With heavy to very heavy rains likely to pound Ooty in Tamil Nadu between May 18 and 20, the district administration has sounded an orange alert and the tourists have been advised not to visit the hill station during the said period.
Published 17 May 2024, 21:55 IST