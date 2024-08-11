Kambala season set to begin from Oct 26

"DK Deputy Commissioner will be the chairperson of the Pilikula Kambala. He has promised to support the kambala. In fact, kambala at Pilikula was last held in 2014. However, it was stopped after PETA raised objections against holding all types of Kambala events citing cruelty to animals," he recollected. The meeting also decided to stress on discipline, timings during Kambala events.

It was decided to complete kambala event within 24 hours and not delay the race unnecessarily. A new rule that a kambala jockey who previously ran with five to six pairs of buffaloes will be limited to a maximum of three pairs in a kambala event received approval of members. A bylaw on discipline in kambala was also accepted.

The meeting also decided to give priority to introduction of technology including siren, sensor, CC Camera with the objective to ensure that Kambala event is completed within the time frame, Shetty emphasised.