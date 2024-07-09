Karnataka: BJP MP Jigajinagi slams his own party for denying ministerial berth

Vijayapura: Expressing displeasure against his own party, Vijayapura BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi said that the party has caused injustice to him by denying ministerial berth. Addressing press persons here on Tuesday, he claimed that he is the only Dalit leader from south India to get elected for the seventh time in the parliamentary elections.

"All upper caste leaders have become Union ministers. Haven't Dalits supported BJP? I am extremely pained. Personally, a ministerial post is not required for me. But, it is the aspiration of the people of my constituency to allot ministerial berth to me. Several of my friends had argued with me not to join BJP considering the party as anti-Dalit. Still, I joined the party," the senior parliamentarian said.