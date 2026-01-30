Karnataka BJP X handle booked for 'scam lord' post on CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM D K Shivakumar

<p>A case has been registered in connection with the BJP's 'X' (formerly Twitter) account posting a "defamatory" post targeting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, and other Ministers, referring to them as "scam lord" and claiming that they are involved in "looting" the State. </p><p>The complaint was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru by a team of lawyers representing Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.</p><p>The post titled 'Scam Lord' has images of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers with the caption, "This is not the story of scams but of those behind them". It said, "This is the real story of the scam empire of the @INCKarnataka government that has been looting Karnataka day and night!!"</p>.Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra accuses Congress govt of corruption, Shivakumar hits back.<p>The complaint states that the BJP is trying to create confusion among the public by repeatedly using the words "loot" and "scam". It has alleged that this is not just a political criticism but a systematic conspiracy to denigrate the personality of those holding constitutional posts. The complainants have demanded strict action against such posts that disturb the peace in society.</p><p>Hours after the post was published, the Opposition BJP raised the issue of "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/out-of-track-and-helpless-bjps-sunil-kumar-accuses-congress-of-corruption-and-law-and-order-failure-3879488">corruption and law-and-order failure</a>" in the State in the Legislative Assembly. </p><p>Accusing the State government of “misgovernance, selective law enforcement and rampant corruption”, Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar questioned what development had been achieved in the last two-and-a-half years and said even the ruling party MLAs were unhappy as they are pleading with the CM for funds.</p><p>A war of words has been escalating between the BJP and the Congress in the State over various issues. In the past, the BJP has posted on social media AI-generated videos to criticise the Congress over the reported leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.</p>