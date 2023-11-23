Karnataka Cabinet withdraws consent to CBI in D K Shivakumar’s disproportionate assets case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet decided Thursday to withdraw the consent that was given to the CBI by the previous BJP government to investigate a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The Cabinet decision, which could potentially provide relief to Shivakumar, came even as the matter is sub-judice and the CBI has completed 90 per cent of its investigation.

Shivakumar, who is among India's richest lawmakers with declared assets of Rs 1,413 crore, did not attend the Cabinet meeting plausibly to avoid a conflict of interest.

“The Cabinet has held that the decision was not in accordance with the law,” Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, briefing reporters. “The previous government had decided to hand over to the CBI a case against Shivakumar. This was based on the then chief minister’s oral orders. The Speaker’s permission wasn’t taken as was required under law,” he said.

According to Patil, the Cabinet decided to declare as “illegal” the sanction given by the BJP government based on opinions of the then Advocate-General Prabhuling Navadgi and the incumbent K Shashi Kiran Shetty.