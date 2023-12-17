Karnataka CID takes over case of woman stripped, paraded naked in Belagavi

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the probe into the incident in Belagavi where a 42-year-old woman was stripped naked and paraded recently.

State police chief Alok Mohan issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

MA Saleem, Director General of Police, CID, Special Units and Economic Offences, said a special team had been formed and dispatched to Belagavi to take over the case. The team consists of three Superintendents of Police, including a woman SP, and several subordinate officers, he told DH on Sunday.