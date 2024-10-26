Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says 25 rain related deaths reported this monsoon season

According to the CM, 84 houses were completely damaged and 2,077 partially damaged. A compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh for the entire house has been announced.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 11:59 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 11:59 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahBengaluru rainsKarnataka Rain

