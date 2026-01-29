<p>Madikeri (Karnataka): A 21-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly recording and circulating obscene videos of women on social media platforms, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sawad, a BBA student at a Bengaluru college and a resident in Kodagu district, they added.</p>.<p>The matter came to light after M S Prasanna Bhat, president of the Kodagu Development Committee, received the alleged video clips on his WhatsApp number on January 21 from a resident of Napoklu, police said.</p>.Karnataka Assembly session extended till Feb 4.<p>Bhat later filed a complaint at the police station, alleging the circulation of obscene photos and videos involving a young man and two women on social media platforms.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the clips showed a man engaging in sexual acts with two different women on different occasions. The visuals appeared to be self-recorded.</p>.<p>He further alleged that the same obscene content had been circulated widely on social media platforms.</p>.<p>Subsequent verification revealed that the person seen in the videos was the accused student.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered on January 22 under Sections 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 294 (sale, etc., of obscene material) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The accused was subsequently arrested, a senior police officer said. </p>