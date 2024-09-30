Karnataka Congress files police complaint against BJP MLA Yatnal over 'great leader ready with Rs 1,200 crore' remark

He urged the police to immediately find the "Rs 1,000 crore black money" Yatnal mentioned, seize it and take legal action.
"We have acknowledged the complaint," a senior police officer told _DH_. "It is being verified but the FIR has yet to be registered."
Yatnal made the comment while speaking to news reporters in Davangere on September 29.
"You people know who the great leader is. I will not reveal his name. A currency note-counting machine was found in his home in the past. He has been making towering claims about a big revolution in the state politics in December," the MLA from Bijapur said.
He continued: "The BJP will not make any efforts to topple the Congress government. The government will fall on its own. Several people in the BJP have amassed massive wealth through corruption. But the party leadership will not allow them to bring down the government. We are fighting to save the party, not dissidents. We will wait till December before taking our next course of action."
Published 30 September 2024, 16:19 IST