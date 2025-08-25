Karnataka: Congress finalises four names for MLC nominations

<p>Bengaluru: Dalit leader FH Jakkappanavar, senior journalist K Shivakumar, Congress' communications chief Ramesh Babu and Karnataka NRI Forum deputy chairperson Arathi Krishna have been shortlisted to become MLCs nominated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, sources said</p><p>Four MLCs positions that were held by CP Yogeshwar, UB Venkatesh, Prakash Rathod and KA Thippeswamy are vacant. These four nominations -- done through the Governor -- are expected to give the Congress a simple majority in the Legislative Council so that it can pass Bills without hassles. </p><p>The Congress has picked two SCs, one OBC and one Vokkaliga. OBCs, one SC and one Vokkaliga. </p>.<p>Jakkappanavar, from Hubballi-Dharwad, earlier headed the Karnataka Congress' Scheduled Castes wing. In 2008, he unsuccessfully contested polls from the Hubli-Dharwad (East) constituency. An SC (Right), Jakkappanavar is said to be Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's pick. </p><p>Shivakumar is a Mysuru-based journalist who is also said to be SC (Right). </p><p>"The party wanted SC (Right) representation in the Legislative Council to counter Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy," a senior Congress leader said. </p><p>Babu is an advocate by training and has been involved in the cooperation sector for over three decades. He is also an educationist: the Ankitha Education Trust in Chikkanayakanahalli is his. Babu, who is a Naidu, was an MLC when he was with the JD(S). </p><p>Arathi, a Vokkaliga, is an AICC secretary attached to the Indian Overseas Congress & Foreign Affairs. She is the daughter of former minister Begane Ramaiah. </p><p>It is said that Babu was IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's choice while Arathi had Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's backing. </p><p>Earlier, Dalit activist DG Sagar from Kalaburagi and senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu were finalised. However, Sagar faced opposition as he migrated to Congress only recently. Similarly, there was backlash to Mattu saying that he has not contributed to the party in terms of organisation. </p>