Karnataka Congress goes after Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa in denotification case

After denotification, the ministers said that the land was registered in the name of Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law Channappa in July 2010.

"Call it coincidence or a pre-planned illegality," Gowda said. "The land costs several crores. It is an asset that belonged to BDA. It should have been used for the poor. Is this right or wrong? Is this legal or illegal? Isn't this systematic fraud?" he said.

Rao said Yediyurappa had challenged Lokayukta's investigation into this case. "But the High Court disposed of his plea and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, allowing the Lokayukta to go ahead with its probe in 2021. It's been three years. We're concerned over the delay. The Lokayukta must take this seriously. It's an open-and-shut case. If investigation is done, both Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa will get caught," he said.

Lad admitted that there was a delay in Congress raking up the issue. "We're sorry. But let there be action now," he said.

The three ministers pointed out that Kumaraswamy and the BJP were going after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. "There's no conclusive evidence against Siddaramaiah," they said.