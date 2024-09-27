Karnataka decides to gift 4 tamed elephants to Andhra Pradesh

Vijaywada: Karnataka will provide four tamed elephants to Andhra Pradesh to address the growing human-elephant conflict in that state. However, none of these elephants will be those that are currently, or in the future be deployed for Dasara duty at Mysuru.
Addressing media persons at a private hotel in Vijaywada after attending the co-ordination committee meeting of the forest departments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Friday, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, flanked by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, said that on humanitarian grounds, Karnataka has decided to provide four tamed elephants to Andhra Pradesh.
Kalyan, during his earlier visit to Bengaluru, had requested Karnataka to provide them with eight trained elephants to address the growing human-elephant conflict in his state. However, this request had resulted in strong opposition from the wildlife activists in Karnataka as the state itself was facing shortage of trained elephants for rescue operations.
Khandre also clarified that none of the Dasara elephants will be provided to Andhra Pradesh. “People are emotionally attached with the elephants that are used in Dasara festival. So, we will not part away with any of the elephants that are participating or expected to participate in the festival,” he said.
Apart from providing four elephants, the Karnataka forest department officials will also assist and train mahouts and veterinarians on how to capture, tame, and use the jumbos for elephant operations.
He stated that Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh would work together to conserve forests, wildlife, and the environment in both states.
Officials of both the States also signed MOUs for collective effort to save wildlife, protect forests, and mitigate the complex challenges faced by communities living in conflict-affected areas. The officials also agreed to work together to curb illegal hunting and smuggling of wildlife. Additionally, it will strengthen cooperation in areas such as the deployment of technology in forest management.
Khandre said that this collaboration between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will serve as a model for other states. Khandre opined that problems could be easily and smoothly resolved if there is goodwill, cooperation, and collaboration between neighbouring states.
Published 27 September 2024, 17:37 IST