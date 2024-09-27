Karnataka decides to gift 4 tamed elephants to Andhra Pradesh

Khandre also clarified that none of the Dasara elephants will be provided to Andhra Pradesh. “People are emotionally attached with the elephants that are used in Dasara festival. So, we will not part away with any of the elephants that are participating or expected to participate in the festival,” he said.

Apart from providing four elephants, the Karnataka forest department officials will also assist and train mahouts and veterinarians on how to capture, tame, and use the jumbos for elephant operations.

He stated that Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh would work together to conserve forests, wildlife, and the environment in both states.

Officials of both the States also signed MOUs for collective effort to save wildlife, protect forests, and mitigate the complex challenges faced by communities living in conflict-affected areas. The officials also agreed to work together to curb illegal hunting and smuggling of wildlife. Additionally, it will strengthen cooperation in areas such as the deployment of technology in forest management.

Khandre said that this collaboration between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will serve as a model for other states. Khandre opined that problems could be easily and smoothly resolved if there is goodwill, cooperation, and collaboration between neighbouring states.