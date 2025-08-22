<p>Mumbai: Former President Ram Nath Kovind would be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami Utsav of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in its centenary year. </p><p>Incidentally, in 2025, Vijayadashami falls on October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. </p><p>The Vijayadashami celebrations would be held at Reshimbagh in Nagpur. </p><p>“During the centenary celebrations of RSS, former President of Bharat, Dr Ram Nath Kovind ji, will be the Chief Guest, and the Pujaneeya Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will deliver the keynote address,” the RSS said in a social media post. </p><p>The 79-year-old Kovind was the 14th President, serving from 25 July 2017 to 25 July 2022.</p><p>After his retirement, Kovind chaired the eight-member High-Level Committee, which gave a report on simultaneous elections in India - popularly referred to as ‘One Nation, One Election’.</p>.Simultaneous polls not against Constitution, federalism: Ram Nath Kovind.<p>A lawyer by profession, he had practiced in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, later became a Rajya Sabha MP and then the Governor of Bihar.</p><p>A Dalit leader, Kovind had been the only President who had hailed from Uttar Pradesh which before him had only sent Prime Ministers - Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Chandrashekhar. </p><p>RSS was founded on September 27, 1925, in Nagpur, the geographical centre of India, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, popularly known as 'Doctorji'. </p><p>He was followed by Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, popularly known as Guruji, as the RSS chief and then Balasaheb Deoras, Rajendra Singh, KS Sudarshan and Dr Mohan Bhagwat. </p><p>The RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP. </p><p>Kovind had joined the BJP in 1991 and was the President of the BJP Dalit Morcha between 1998 and 2002 and the President of the All-India Koli Samaj. He hails from Paraunkh village in Kanpur Dehat district. </p>