Karnataka drafts Bill to punish culprits of 'honour' killings

The proposed law has also been called ‘Eva Nammava Eva Nammava Kanoonu, 2026,’ named after a famous Vachana by 12th-century reformer and anti-caste advocate Basavanna.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 21:43 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 21:43 IST
Karnataka NewsHonour KillingBill

