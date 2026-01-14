<p>Thirthahalli: Four people died in a head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a car on Tuesday night near Bharathipura Lake on the outskirts of the town.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Fatimabee (70), Rihan (14), Jayan (12), and Rahil (9) of Menase village in Sringeri taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. </p>.Karnataka man dies as kite string slits throat.<p>A total of seven passengers were returning to Sringeri after attending a wedding ceremony in Channagiri when the incident occurred at Bharathipura on National Highway 169 at around 10 pm. </p><p>A case has been registered at the Thirthahalli police station against the car driver Riyaz Ahmed and the KSRTC bus driver.</p>