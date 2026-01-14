Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man alleges forced religious conversion in UP's Jalaun; FIR registered

After the matter came to the fore on Tuesday, locals and members of Hindu outfits performed religious rituals to initiate his return to the faith.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeReligious conversion

Follow us on :

Follow Us