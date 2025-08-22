Menu
Karnataka: Gangavathi man feared drowned in Tungabhadra canal

Rajkiran Inglahalli (36), the owner of Wisdom English Medium School in Gangavathi, slipped into the swollen canal and was feared drowned.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 23:07 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 23:07 IST
