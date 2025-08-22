Karnataka: Gangavathi man feared drowned in Tungabhadra canal

<p>Gangavathi (Koppal district): A 36-year-old man is feared to have been swept away in the Tungabhadra Left Bank canal, after he reportedly fell into it under the influence of alcohol, near Gangammanagudi in the taluk on Thursday.</p>.<p>Rajkiran Inglahalli (36), the owner of Wisdom English Medium School in Gangavathi, slipped into the swollen canal and was feared drowned.</p>.Gavisiddappa murder: Alleged lover's mother files POCSO case against family of deceased Koppal youth.<p>Sources said, he was upset over some personal issues and had excessive alcohol near Sanapur lake. After binge drinking, he felt a vomiting sensation and went near the canal to throw up. Rajkiran slipped and fell into the swollen canal. The school staff, who had accompanied Rajkiran, tried in vain to save him. He was swept away by strong currents and disappeared in deep waters.</p>.<p>The Fire and Emergency Services personnel have launched search operations for missing man in coracles </p>