Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government appoints investigation officer in St Gerosa school 'offensive remark' case

Senior IAS officer and additional commissioner of the education department in Kalaburagi Akash has been appointed as the investigation officer to probe the incident at St Gerosa school where a teacher has been accused of making offensive remarks against Hindu religion.
Last Updated 18 February 2024, 05:24 IST

Mangaluru: Senior IAS officer and additional commissioner of the education department in Kalaburagi Akash has been appointed as the investigation officer to probe the incident at St Gerosa school where a teacher has been accused of making offensive remarks against Hindu religion.

The officer will undertake a thorough probe into the incident as well as the developments aftermath and submit his report to the government, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here on Saturday.

Describing the incidents at the school as 'unfortunate', Rao said the investigation will bring out the truth about the allegations and subsequent protests.

(Published 18 February 2024, 05:24 IST)
