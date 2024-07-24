Karnataka government faces flak over issues plaguing hostels, boarding schools

Congress MLAs S N Narayanaswamy, P M Narendraswamy and Prakash Koliwad also slammed the system.

"The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) was started for the purpose of education. But today, it's filled with contractors. Some hostels don't have toilets. Some don't have even plates for food," Narayanaswamy said.

"As a ruling party MLA, I'm saying that the social welfare department is fraught with administrative lapses," Narendraswamy said. Koliwad said 92 students died by suicide at residential schools in the last five years.

Responding on behalf of the government, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said KREIS has tied up with Rotary International for a counseling framework on physical, mental and academic wellbeing of students.

Priyank also held a mirror to all lawmakers. "Under (political) pressure, we end up admitting students beyond capacity. Scientifically, a hostel should have one toilet for seven or nine inmates. In some places, it's 1:21," he said. "Does this House have the courage to resolve that no new community halls should be constructed for the next four years so that the money is used for education? But then, if we don't build Ambedkar Bhavans, we won't get votes," Priyank said.