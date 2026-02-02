<p>Gadag, DHNS: Karnataka State Government Employees Association (KSSUA) state president C S Shadakshari has said that a mega convention of the government employees would be organised to press the state government on reinstating the old pension scheme (OPS).</p>.<p>Speaking at the state executive committee meeting held at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Rangamandir here on Sunday. “There are 2.93 lakh NPS employees in the state. If the government pays 10% for OPS, it will burden the government Rs 3,000 crore per year. However, there are 2.73 lakh vacant government posts in the state and the government is saving around Rs 2,500 crore a year. We have apprised the Uma Mahadevan-headed NPS committee of it. The government staff and the association is firm in its demand for OPS, he said.</p>.QR-based patient registration fails to cut queues at Bengaluru government hospitals.<p>“The Congress party in its manifesto for the 2023 Assembly elections had mentioned that the party was committed to implementing the OPS, if voted to power. The ruling Congress should keep its word. The CM should table the report before the Cabinet and implement the old pension scheme,” he said. The association is planning to hold a mega protest rally to draw the attention of the state government in this regard. The protest venue and the date will soon be decided, Shadakshari said.</p>