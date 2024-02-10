Karnataka government to facilitate development of green hydrogen capacity

Karnataka is aiming to facilitate the development of a green hydrogen capacity of at least 0.5 million tonnes per annum to cater to domestic and export markets, Energy Minister K J George said.
He was speaking after holding an initial meeting on the Green Hydrogen policy with the officials from the Energy Department and representatives from the industry.
George had recently announced that the state will soon formulate a green hydrogen policy. Through the policy and the initiatives, Karnataka is aiming to attract investments qualified under the strategic intervention for green hydrogen transition. Sources said that the department is also looking at promoting green hydrogen among industries and the mobility sector by providing fiscal incentives.