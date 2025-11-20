<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s office clarified on Wednesday that the government would submit a ‘revised’ report on the Mekedatu project. </p>.<p>Since the earlier detailed project report (DPR) was formulated based on the schedule of rates of 2018-19 and submitted to Central Water Commission on January 18, 2019, and the same was not taken up for appraisal by CWC due to administrative and legal constraints, the path is now clear in the light of the Supreme Court judgement dated November 13, 2025,” Shivakumar’s technical advisor K Jaiprakash said in a statement. </p><p>On Tuesday, the deputy CM told reporters that a “new” DPR would be submitted.</p>