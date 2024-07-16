Karnataka government to table Bill to reserve private sector jobs for locals

According to the Bill, 50 per cent of jobs in the management category - supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative and higher positions - should be reserved for local candidates.

The Bill also expected employers to reserve 75 per cent of non-management category jobs - clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, employees in IT and ITeS firms, contract and casual workers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is bringing a law mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in group C and D jobs in the private sector.

"Our government's aspiration is that no Kannadigas should be deprived of jobs in the land of Kannada so that they can lead peaceful lives. Ours is a pro-Kannada government," he said.

For the purpose of reservation, the government has defined 'local candidate' as a person born in Karnataka, residing here for 15 years, capable of speaking, reading and writing Kannada in a legible way and has passed a requisite test conducted by a nodal agency. The Kannada proficiency test will be applicable only to those who did not study the language in high school.

The reservation mandate will apply to employers who come under the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act or those employing 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing or providing any service.

If an industry or factory does not find qualified or suitable local candidates, they are required to 'collaborate' with the government or its agencies within three years to train and engage local candidates.

"If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an industry, factory or other establishments may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government and after due inquiry, the government may pass appropriate orders and such orders passed by the government shall be final," the Bill states.

Even with relaxation, reservation must be 25 per cent in management and 50 per cent in non-management jobs.

The Bill prescribes a penalty on employers ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for violations. If the violation continues after penalty, the government will levy a fine of up to Rs 100 per day until the contravention is addressed.