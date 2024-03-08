Karnataka govt approves projects worth Rs 17,835 crore, to generate 27k jobs

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Friday approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth Rs 17,835.9 crore, with a potential to generate 27,000 jobs across the state, officials said.

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at its meeting here, gave the nod to new projects worth Rs 8,220.05 crore, and additional investment ones worth Rs 9,615.85 crore, they said.

The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest Rs 2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state, officials said.