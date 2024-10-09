Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt forms panel to frame fact-check mechanism

The committee has Home Minister G Parameshwara as chairperson with IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge as co-chair, a government source said.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 22:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 22:58 IST
CongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsG ParameshwaraPriyank KhargemisinformationFact-checkKarnataka governmentPanel formed

Follow us on :

Follow Us