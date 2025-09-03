<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government issued an order Wednesday prescribing a new reservation roster according to which people falling under the general merit category will have a 44% share in jobs and education, down from the earlier 50%. </p><p>Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) is 17%, Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7% and Other Backward Classes (OBC) 32%, taking the total quota quantum to 56%. This breaches the 50% cap on reservation the Supreme Court had fixed in the 1992 Indira Sawhney case. </p><p>In its order Wednesday, the government said all recruitment must happen under a new roster that takes into account internal reservation among SCs.</p>.Internal reservation: Siddaramaiah meted out injustice to most poor among Scheduled Castes: Bommai .<p>The 17% reservation for SCs is divided into three: Group A (SC Left / Madigas) with 6%, Group B (SC Right / Holeya) also 6% and Group C (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and ‘most backward’ communities) at 5%. </p><p>Earlier, Karnataka had 50% reservation - 15% for SCs, 3% STs and 32% OBCs - while the remaining 50% went to the general category. </p><p>In 2022-23, the previous BJP government hiked SC/ST quota, breaching the 50% limit. However, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/govt-committed-to-internal-quota-says-muniyappa-3674055"> issue of internal reservation</a> was not settled then.</p><p>Now, with the Congress government approving internal reservation among SCs, all direct recruitments must adhere to the new quota roster, the order issued by the department of personnel & administrative reforms (DPAR) said. </p>.Karnataka govt decides to hike minority reservation from 10 to 15% in housing schemes .<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan is to increase the state’s total reservation to 75%, a key promise he had made before coming to power. </p><p>The junked 2015 Social & Educational Survey report recommended hiking OBC reservation to 51%. That, along with 17% for SCs and 7% for STs, would make it 75% reservation. </p><p>In April this year, Siddaramaiah argued that the 50% reservation cap laid down by the Supreme Court was no longer intact after the introduction of the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). “Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation. It is 77% in Jharkhand," he had said. </p>