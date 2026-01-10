<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that hurdles affecting coastal tourism must be addressed through legal measures, and that the government will formulate a separate tourism policy for the coastal districts after seeking inputs from investors, developers, and local elected representatives.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave organised by the Tourism Department in Mangaluru, he said the coast is known for its pristine beaches, rich knowledge base, and abundant natural resources. “It is a paradise for tourists. Despite having all these advantages, it is difficult to understand why tourism has taken a back seat,” he said.</p><p>Referring to the State’s 300-km-long coastline and the Malnad districts of Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, DK Shivakumar said the elders of the region had contributed immensely to the nation by building wealth and establishing banks. “This region is an education hub with PU colleges, medical and engineering institutions that produce skilled human resources. No other region has such a large talent pool. Yet, people from here migrate to other States and countries,” he said.</p><p>“Our natural resources, beaches, and overall potential are no different from Goa. Still, we have faltered somewhere. To correct this and attract investors, a new and separate tourism policy is essential. Discussions on this have already begun in Mangaluru,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.</p><p>He said instructions had been issued to prepare an action plan involving the deputy commissioners of the three coastal districts, senior officials, public representatives, and tourism stakeholders. “There is not a single five-star hotel here, nor are there any well-developed tourist destinations,” he said.</p>.Karnataka: BJP demands judicial probe, suspension of police inspector.<p>“I have discussed this with all the MLAs from the region, and they are keen on development. The State’s tourism policy had recently come up for discussion before the Cabinet. I informed the Chief Secretary that such a policy is not suitable for coastal development. We have also discussed this in the Legislative Assembly. In our manifesto, we have assured special focus on the development of the coastal region,” he added.</p><p>DK Shivakumar said many entrepreneurs from the region who are based abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, as well as in Mumbai and Bengaluru, have expressed willingness to invest if the government extends support. “The youth here have strong potential and have achieved success even abroad. They care deeply about their native places and are eager to contribute to development back home,” he said.</p><p>“It would not be right for just four or five officials to draft such a policy. That is why we have convened a meeting of stakeholders. We will discuss the obstacles, the assistance the government can provide, and the basic infrastructure that needs to be created. Projects will have to be implemented through public-private partnerships,” he said.</p><p>“We will place before the public the possible changes in policies and rules, and after consultations, a final decision will be taken,” he said.</p>