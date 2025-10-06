Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt to give Scheduled Caste certificates to Dalits converting to Buddhism

The order comes at a time when Karnataka is carrying out a Social & Educational Survey, or caste census.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 16:34 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDalitsBuddhismScheduled Castes

Follow us on :

Follow Us