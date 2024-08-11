Karnataka govt to reclaim forest land worth over Rs 10,000 crore from watchmaker HMT

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Sunday ordered the immediate recovery of notified forest area, valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, from the state-owned watchmaker HMT Ltd.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre instructed the additional chief secretary of the Forest Department to take steps to reclaim 281 acres of notified forest land, located in Peenya-Jalahalli Plantation Survey Numbers 1 and 2.

In a note sent to the department, he stated: "The land, declared as forest under Section 9 of the Forest Act, 1878, and notified in the gazette on June 11, 1896, during the reign of the Mysore Maharajas, is worth thousands of crores and is being illegally sold by the union government-owned HMT Ltd to various government departments, organisations and private individuals. Out of the 599 acres of forest land, 469 acres and 32 guntas were reportedly given to HMT, but 281 acres remain vacant. These should be immediately reclaimed. Legal action should be taken to reclaim the remaining land afterwards."