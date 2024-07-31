Karnataka HC on actor Darshan's plea: Nutritious diet a right for all prisoners, regardless of status

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court emphasised on Wednesday that all citizens and undertrial prisoners are entitled to a nutritious diet, without any distinctions based on their social or financial status.

This observation was made by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition filed by Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is jailed in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan had challenged a Magistrate court order that rejected his request for home-cooked food, bedding, and cutlery in prison.

Senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, representing Thoogudeepa, argued that the actor required nutritional food as indicated by a medical certificate.

Justice Nagaprasanna said, "If he needs a special diet due to health issues, doctors will provide it. This is not just about Darshan; every citizen or undertrial prisoner has the right to nutritious food. Distinctions cannot be made based on one's status." The judge further noted, "Medical requirements will be met for anyone, whether a celebrity or not. There are many prisoners who may also need a better diet." Navadgi contended that the Magistrate court misinterpreted Rule 728 of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021, which governs conduct within prisons.

He argued that this rule cannot override the Prison Act, specifically Section 30, which allows for home-cooked food for undertrial prisoners with the necessary approvals.