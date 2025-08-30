Menu
Karnataka High Court asks Centre to respond to plea against Online Gaming Act

The court was hearing a petition filed by Head Digital Works Private Limited, New Delhi, which operates the gaming application and website A23.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 16:53 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 16:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtOnline gaming

