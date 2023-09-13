Karnataka High Court bins PIL over appointment of political secretaries, advisors to CM

The bench further said, "The status of Cabinet rank is conferred on persons appointed to posts/offices other than that of ministers as well, needs no research. Since the enactment of the Constitution, in several states, eg, Assam, Meghalaya, etc, persons are appointed with such status even when they are not members of the Council of Ministers. Such status is conferred for various reasons that fall within the exclusive domain of the Executive and therefore, the court cannot undertake their deeper examination in Judicial Review."