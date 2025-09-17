<p>Bengaluru: For the fourth time since June this year, the Karnataka High Court received an email warning of explosives on its premises. All threats, including the current one, were declared a hoax by the police following searches.</p><p>The latest threat was made on September 15. On the day, the email ID of the registrar general received an email from kanimozhi_thevidiya@hotmail.com.</p><p>“3RDX IEDs In High Court Premises, Evacuate Judges Soon (sic),” the email read as per the FIR seen by DH.</p>.Bengaluru airport receives another hoax bomb threat.<p>After searches, the threat was declared a hoax, and the FIR was registered the same day at the Vidhana Soudha police station. The case was then transferred to the Central Cybercrime Police for further probe.</p><p>Previously, the registrar general’s email ID received three emails on June 9, June 24 and July 25. The threat emails that were later declared a hoax were from abdul_abdia@outlook.com, renee_joshilda@hotmail.com and bhagwanthmann@yandex.com. Separate cases were registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station.</p><p>Police suspect that the perpetrators may have used proxies and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to hide their digital identities.</p>