Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court receives hoax bomb threat for fourth time

After searches, the threat was declared a hoax, and the FIR was registered the same day at the Vidhana Soudha police station.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 15:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 15:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us