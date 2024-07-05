Karnataka High Court recommends blend of local, global language in govt affairs  

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has said that there can be no universal formula as to whether one language should only be used in governmental affairs.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind observed this while dismissing a PIL.
The petition was filed with a prayer seeking direction to the effect that there should be use of Kannada at all levels in all correspondences in the government.
Petitioner Gurunath Vadde, a social worker from Kamalapur in Bidar district, claimed that it is only Kannada that is understood by people in rural areas. On the other hand, the government advocate submitted that there has been extensive use of Kannada in governmental affairs, correspondences and other communications.
"As to which language should be used in governmental affairs is essentially a matter of policy, convenience and realism. While Kannada, which is a local language in the state, has to be promoted and given importance, that itself will not justify entertaining the present public interest petition by directing positively the state government and its authorities to use Kannada,” the bench said.
The court said that the use of English in addition to Kannada cannot be disbanded. It further said judicial pronouncements, law reports, statute books and important notifications, and outstate or overseas correspondence with the state authorities are all in English.
There should be a requisite blend of the local language and global language in running government affairs, the bench said.
"Kannada may be endeared, at the same time the utility of English should not be overlooked or discarded. English is an official language for use in the high court under the Constitution. There can be no universal formula as to one language should only be used in governmental affairs,” the court said, hoping that the government and officers would promote and give prominence to Kannada as far as possible to subserve the culture and the people of Karnataka.
Published 04 July 2024, 20:14 IST