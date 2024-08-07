Karnataka High Court stays notification for compulsory service for PG medicos

Bengaluru: In a relief to hundreds of PG medical graduates, the high court stayed the July 12, 2024 notification requiring them to register for rendering compulsory government service. Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed this order on the petitions filed by Dr Suvetha P and others.
The petitioners stated that they had completed their PG Medical courses in August, 2023, prior to the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Act, 2023. The amendment Act had come into force with effect from November 8, 2023. The petitioners claimed that the amendment is prospective in nature. They said the notification asking them to register and participate in counselling has come as a bolt from the blue as many are working and are under obligation to serve their employers for specified periods.
It was submitted that that pending decision in the petition, if the authorities were to implement the notification, the petitioners would be compelled to participate in the counseling. If the authorities were to proceed further in the matter, the petition would render infructuous resulting in hardship and justice would suffer, the petitioners said.
The government advocate sought time to file a statement of objections. “In the meanwhile, the operation and implementation of the impugned Notification dated 12.07.2024 insofar as the petitioners are concerned is hereby stayed till the next date of hearing,” the court said, while posting the matter to August 27 for further consideration.
Published 07 August 2024, 17:23 IST