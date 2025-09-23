Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court stays rule capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200

Justice Ravi V Hosmani passed this order in a batch of petitions filed by the Multiplex Association of India and others. The court had reserved its orders on the interim prayer last week.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 17:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us