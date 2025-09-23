<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules 2025, which caps movie ticket price at Rs 200 across the state. </p><p>Justice Ravi V Hosmani passed this order in a batch of petitions filed by the Multiplex Association of India and others. The court had reserved its orders on the interim prayer last week.</p> .Karnataka High Court quashes RERA circular imposing retrospective ‘delay fee’ on promoters.<p>The petitioners challenged the September 12, 2025 notification, giving effect to the amended Rules, contending that the proviso to Rule 55 (6) is ultra vires the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act, violates Articles 14, 19 (1) (g) of the constitution as well as unreasonable and manifestly arbitrary. </p><p>The petitioners claimed that a similar government order issued in April 2017, which capped the price at Rs 200, was challenged before the High Court and it was withdrawn later.</p> .<p>According to the petitioners, there is no power under the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act to fix a price and it does not contemplate ticket price capping. </p><p>It is further claimed that the multiplexes have spent huge sums of money on creating cinema halls and that the amendment directly restricts cinema owners' right to conduct business.</p> .<p>Another petitioner, Hombale Films LLP, stated that a proviso is introduced to Rule 55 (6), whereas Rule 55 is in respect of ticket booths and has nothing to do with price fixation. </p><p>He said that the decision has been taken without any study. It was also submitted that the price of the ticket is a contract between the exhibitor and the movie-goer and the price can vary from one theatre to another.</p>