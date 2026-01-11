Karnataka: Hospital not yet ready; Kanakapura misses medical college bus again

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s constituency Kanakapura will not get a government medical college for the 2026-27 academic year too.</p>.<p>The department of medical education has decided not to submit the proposal to the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking permission to establish a medical college in Kanakapura.</p>.<p>As the infrastructure, mainly the hospital, is not ready, the government has decided not to apply.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces govt medical college for Vijayapura.<p>However, Minister for Medical education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the department would submit applications to set up colleges in Ramanagar (Bengaluru South) and Bagalkot.</p>.<p>“As the hospital in Kanakapura is not ready, we will not be applying. Hospital is the main infrastructure needed to establish a medical college, along with teaching and non-teaching staff,” the minister said. </p>.<p>The proposal to set up colleges in Ramanagar and Kanakapura is on the cards for the last three years and is delayed because of the lack of infrastructure.</p>.<p>In 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26, NMC had denied permission to set up colleges at these locations due to lack of infrastructure. </p>.<p>Though the administrative approval was given to set up the college in Kanakapura, it did not take off as there is no hospital. A 220-bed hospital is needed for starting a medical college with 50 seats. </p>.<p>Interestingly, the government has sought funds from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to establish medical colleges in Bagalkot and <br />Kanakapura.</p>.<p>As per information available from RGUHS, the government has sought Rs 400 crore for the construction of the medical colleges. </p>.<p>As shared by Patil, “As much as 50% of the construction work of RGUHS’ new campus in Ramanagar is completed and the remaining work will be completed in 6-7 months. A 300-bed hospital is also ready. Hence, we have decided to apply for the medical college in Ramanagar”.</p>.<p>The minister said he had instructed all government medical colleges to apply for enhancement of seats by up to 50.</p>.<p>“For 2025-26, NMC sanctioned a total of 450 under-graduate and 421 post-graduate medical seats. I have instructed colleges with good infrastructure to submit proposals to enhance seats,” Patil said. </p>