Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Hospital not yet ready; Kanakapura misses medical college bus again

As the infrastructure, mainly the hospital, is not ready, the government has decided not to apply.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKanakapura

Follow us on :

Follow Us